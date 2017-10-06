'We are going to win' - Ighalo optimistic ahead Zambia clash

The Changchun Yatai striker believes the Super Eagles have enough quality to see off the challenge of the Chipolopolo and qualify for Russia

Odion Ighalo is optimistic ahead of Nigeria's crunch Russia 2018 World Cup qualifying game against Zambia on Saturday.

A win over Wedson Nyirenda's side guarantees the Super Eagles a place in next year’s showpiece having amassed ten points from four games played so far.

And the 28-year-old forward, expected to lead the attack for Gernot Rohr's men, is upbeat about the team securing a spot in Russia.

"I am expecting a tough game on Saturday but with hard work, determination and mostly, by the grace of God, we are going to win," Ighalo told NFF.

"We will qualify for the World Cup. We have what it takes."