'I would have gone too' - Brazil legend Cafu defends Neymar's PSG switch

The two-time World Cup winner believes that PSG are now well-placed to challenge for the Champions League with their world-record signing

Legendary Brazilian full-back Cafu has backed Neymar's decision to leave Barcelona for Paris Saint-Germain, saying he would have done the same in his position.

Neymar was finally presented as a PSG player on Friday after weeks of rumour and speculation over his future.

In the process, the forward became the most expensive player in football history after the Ligue 1 club matched his €222 million release clause.

While he has faced criticism in some circles for abandoning Camp Nou, Cafu believes he has done the right thing.

"Everything that is happening in his life is normal. The best player in the world, one of the biggest stars in world football, he deserves all that is happening in his life," the now-retired star, who won two World Cups for Brazil, told Goal.

"In his place I would have gone to Paris Saint-Germain too, because it is his chance to become No. 1 and he will have a real chance to become the best player in the world."

Cafu, who played for Sao Paulo, Zaragoza, Palmeiras, Roma and Milan in a glittering career, added that with Neymar on board PSG have a real shot at finally winning the Champions League.

"PSG need an idol and a star and Neymar right now is that idol, that star;" he said, before signing off with a sarcastic attack on the 25-year-old's critics.

"PSG have never won a Champions League and with Neymar they have the chance to win. He will be the man.

"I can't see why there is such a fuss over Neymar's transfer. A lot of people are saying he is a mercenary and doing it for the money.

"Put yourself in his position. Would you not go? No, of course you wouldn't."