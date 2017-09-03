It's grass and four lines - Dier dismisses talk of Spurs' Wembley hoodoo

Eric Dier does not believe Tottenham's players are under a Wembley curse despite their poor results at the national stadium.

Tottenham may have only won one match at Wembley in the last 12 months but Eric Dier does not buy into talk of a hoodoo affecting the Spurs players.

Last season Mauricio Pochettino's side played their Champions League group stage matches at England's national stadium, losing to Monaco and Bayer Leverkusen before a 3-1 win over CSKA Moscow when their elimination was already sealed.

There was also a Wembley defeat to Chelsea in the FA Cup semi-finals, and things have not improved this season after Spurs temporarily moved in while their new stadium is being built.

An 88th minute Marcos Alonso strike saw Chelsea win Spurs' opening league game at the ground, while Chris Wood snatched a stoppage time equaliser for Burnley last weekend.

Their struggles have led to some suggest Spurs might be suffering a Wembley curse but it is not something Dier buys in to.

"There's no curse, it's just grass and four lines, I really don't think it makes too much of a difference," said the England international.

"If you get down to it and look at last season in the Champions League with Spurs, we weren't in a good period as a team, full stop.

“People just wanted to jump on the Wembley thing.

"This season with the Chelsea game, I thought we played extremely well for the whole game. We lost, but I thought our performance was very good. Against Burnley we didn't kill the game off so we drew.

"I'm looking forward to playing there again. It's one of the most historic stadiums in world football and I'm lucky to get the chance to play there every other week."