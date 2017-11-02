'Great performance from the lads' - Wanyama hails Tottenham for Real Madrid win

The 26-year-old has applauded his teammates for putting up a masterclass against Los Blancos to move to the next round of the competition

Victor Wanyama has lauded Tottenham Hotspur following their 3-1 victory over Real Madrid in Wednesday’s Uefa Champions League encounter at Wembley.

The Kenya International, who could not join in the party owing to a recurring knee injury which has limited his playing time this season, praised the team for delivering a ‘great performance’ against the reigning European champions.

Dele Alli’s brace and Christian Eriksen’s 65th minute strike rendered Cristiano Ronaldo's late effort a mere consolation.

The win takes Mauricio Pochettino’s men to the top of the Group H standings with ten points, and through to the Champions League knockout phase.

The former Southampton player has taken to the social media to salute his teammates for the giant stride.

“Great performance from the lads tonight,” Wanyama captioned an Instagram post.