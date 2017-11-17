'Griezmann? We'll see' – Valverde hints that Barcelona could move for Atleti ace

Barcelona head coach Ernesto Valverde has opened the door for a pursuit of Atletico Madrid star Antoine Griezmann.

Reports in France have claimed the 26-year-old has agreed a deal in principle to join the La Liga leaders next year for a fee in the region of €90 million.

Atletico midfielder Koke said on Thursday his team-mate was happy at the club but indicated he should move on if he no longer feels completely committed.

Valverde insists the talk is simply a rumour at present, much like suggestions of Real Madrid's interest in Neymar, but stopped short of ruling out a bid in future.

Asked whether Griezmann to Barcelona or Neymar to Madrid were the most likely, he told a news conference: "Neither. Rumours are rumours."