'Guardiola is a sacred monster' - Sarri rejects comparisons to Man City coach

Maurizio Sarri has rejected suggestions he can be compared to "sacred monster" Pep Guardiola, who the Napoli coach rates as the best in the world.

Serie A leaders Napoli host unbeaten Manchester City in the Champions League on Wednesday, seeking revenge for a 2-1 loss at the Etihad Stadium on matchday three.

While 10 wins out of 11 games in Serie A this season has led to Sarri being hailed by fans and the media, the Napoli coach is unwilling to be measured against City boss Guardiola, a two-time Champions League winner.

"I cannot compare to him, a sacred monster and the best coach in the world right now," Sarri told reporters on Tuesday.

"I like his football philosophy, the idea that his teams always go out with the ball, some movements are [on] the brink of genius and the way City win the ball back in a clean way.

"We are talking about one of those coaches who, when they leave the sport, will have changed the way we see football."

Sarri has also been compared to Italian great Arrigo Sacchi by Napoli's Scudetto-winning coach Alberto Bigon, an idea the 58-year-old gave short shrift too.

"It's an insult to Arrigo, who changed football and improved all the big players he had," Sarri said. "From [Marco] van Basten to [Franco] Baresi, everyone got better with him.

"Anyway, if I stop doing this job now I will not be remembered by anyone - because I have won nothing."

