'Guardiola wouldn't do any better than Klopp' - Liverpool boss backed by Barnes

Jurgen Klopp remains the best manager for Liverpool, says John Barnes, claiming Pep Guardiola could not do any more with the players at Anfield.

The Reds boss has been criticised for the first time during his Merseyside reign this season, with uncomfortable questions being asked of a side still struggling to keep clean sheets.

Liverpool have been unable to fire themselves into the Premier League title picture as yet, with a top-four finish looking like representing the peak of their ambition once again.

Barnes believes that is as much as can be expected, with Klopp having shown that he is as good as anybody – Manchester City boss Guardiola included – at maximising potential.

The former Reds star told the Daily Star: "All you can ask any manager to do, and I've always said this, is to maximise the potential of the team. That's all he can do, he can't do anything more.

