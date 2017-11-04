'I had the chance to join Man Utd' - Morata explains favouring Chelsea and Conte over Mourinho

Alvaro Morata admits he “had the chance to go to Manchester United” over the summer, but is happy to have favoured Chelsea.

Having struggled for starts at Real Madrid, but boasting an impressive goal return, the Spain international was one of the most sought-after talents during the last transfer window.

The opportunity to move to England quickly presented itself, with leading top-flight sides eager to embrace the arrival of a proven frontman.

United appeared to be leading the chase at one stage, under the guidance of ex-Real boss Jose Mourinho, but no deal was done and the Red Devils eventually moved for Romelu Lukaku as Morata was reunited with his former Juventus coach Antonio Conte at Stamford Bridge.

Explaining his decision to make a £70 million switch to the Blues in the Metro, the 25-year-old striker said: "Antonio, Michael [Emenalo], Marina [Granovskaia], all of them called me this summer and there was no chance I wasn’t coming to Chelsea.

"They demonstrated to me that they really wanted me.

