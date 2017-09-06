'I had a lot of options' - Karamoh delighted with 'dream' Inter move

The former Caen man turned down reported offers from the Premier League to join Luciano Spalletti's Italian giants

New Inter Milan signing Yann Karamoh says he spurned widespread interest on transfer deadline day to join what he ranks as one of Europe's "leading teams".

Premier League sides Newcastle, Southampton and Tottenham were all linked with the 19-year-old winger before he agreed to join the Nerazzurri from French outfit Caen.

The deal is an initial two-year loan, with Inter required to make the move permanent for a reported fee of €6million.

Karamoh, who scored five goals in 35 Ligue 1 appearances last term, revealed he jumped at the chance to join Luciano Spalletti's side.

"I had a lot of options and I was trying to figure out what they were, but when I heard about Inter I blocked everything else right away," Karamoh told Inter Channel.

"Inter was my dream. I did not hesitate.

"I would say this is one of the leading teams in Europe. All of those titles [18] definitely impressed me and it is something which commands respect."

Inter have enjoyed a perfect start to the Serie A season under new boss Spalletti, winning each of their opening two matches.

Karamoh confirmed the Italian's presence as influencing his decision to join the club.

"I followed Spalletti during his time at Roma and he is obviously an exceptional coach who loves to win," the France U21 international said.

"I am hopeful that my characteristics will allow me to secure a spot in the side. I feel ready."

Karamoh could make his Inter bow at home to promoted SPAL on Sunday.