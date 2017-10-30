'I had no doubt Messi would be the best in the world' - former Masia colleague Botia

Lionel Messi's former colleague at La Masia, Alberto Botia, has revealed it came as no surprise to him to see the Argentine conquer the world of football.

Botia came through the famous Barcelona youth academy two years after Messi, making his first-team bow in 2009.

The defender found starting opportunities at Camp Nou hard to come by, however, and eventually ended up in Greece with Olympiacos by way of spells at Sporting Gijon, Sevilla and Elche.

Botia will now be tasked with keeping Messi quiet when the two teams lock horns in Tuesday's Champions League clash, but he has lost none of his admiration for La Pulga over the years.

"I grew up watching Messi every week, when he was playing with the Under-19 and U-16 teams, I was younger and I attended almost all his games," the 28-year-old explained to Goal ahead of the tie.

"I never had a doubt he was about to become the best of the world."

