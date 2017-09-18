'We had no experience' - Hamisi explains Tanzania's loss in Nigeria

Having crumbled against the Falconets in Benin City, the player admitted they had limited exposure compared to their hosts

Tanzania U20 women's Shamimu Hamisi says she is disappointed about their 3-0 defeat to Nigeria, blaming it on their inexperience.

The east Africans bowed to Christopher Danjuma's ladies no thanks to Rasheedat Ajibade's brace and Lilian Tule's strike at the Samuel Ogbemudia Stadium in Benin City.

But the assistant captain is optimistic about her side's chances of progressing to the next stage if they take to their coaches' instructions.

"We're disappointed losing to Nigeria because we came here with hopes of winning but didn't happen," Hamisi told Goal.

"Nigeria players are more experienced than us but we did our best and fought very hard in the match despite the result. For most of our players, it was their first game.

"Most of us didn't have experience and it is disappointing we lost the match. When we get back to our country, we will prepare for Nigeria and hope we can still progress.

"I will be urging my mates to avoid pressure, remain focused, follow the instructions of our coaches, calm down and play our football and I believe we will win."