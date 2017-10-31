What's happened to Chelsea's defence? Rudiger & David Luiz endure Halloween horror show

Chelsea's defence was again left in ruins in Rome on the night of Halloween as Stephan El Shaarawy provided the frights and Antonio Rudiger endured a horror show with a shocking mistake.

The Blues were 1-0 down after just 39 seconds following an unstoppable El Shaarawy strike from outside the area - and things just went from bad to worse for the English champions from there.

Chelsea's defence made individual and collective errors throughout the game. David Luiz made a howler on the half way line shortly before Rudiger's big mistake allowed El Shaarawy to score his and Roma's second on the night. The German defender completely misread the flight off the ball, allowing the Italian to dart in and score.

That left Chelsea with an almost impossible task and Diego Perotti made it 3-0 with another good long range strike after Cesc Fabregas had given the ball away cheaply in midfield.

Chelsea have been horribly vulnerable at the back in the recent matches versus Roma (twice), Crystal Palace and Watford.

They remain in a strong position to qualify for the knockout round after Atletico Madrid failed to beat Qarabag at home but they don't look like contenders to win the competition.

