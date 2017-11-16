'What happens on the field is the most important' - Emery defends Neymar

The Brazil international attacker's attitude has been criticised by many in the media, but the coach wants to striker to be given a break

Paris Saint-Germain head coach Unai Emery insists that the speculation surrounding Neymar should not distract from the Brazilian's performances on the pitch.

The 25-year-old has scored 11 goals in 12 appearances since his world record move from Barcelona, but his time in France has been plagued by speculation that he does not get on with Emery and, more recently, that he could make a move to Real Madrid .

Neymar 13/2 to be CL top scorer

Neymar was brought to tears at a press conference last week when Brazil boss Tite launched a staunch defence of his superstar striker after speculation over his relationship with Emery was once again brought up.

Speaking at his press conference ahead of Saturday's visit of Nantes, the PSG coach admits that Neymar is still adjusting to life in a new country and that he should be allowed to focus on delivering on the pitch for his new club.

"It's the same for all players who arrive in a new club, with a new staff, new players," Emery said.

"It's a process and everyone in the club has to make this process easier. With Neymar and the other players, we talk.

"It's better and, for me, what happens on the field is the most important thing. We are happy, the team is better. All that goes on outside is not the most important. What is important is what happens on the pitch.

"He especially wants to be on the pitch. He's happy when he plays, and I'm the same. We want him to be good with us, to play as he knows how to do, and we all go forward to achieve our goals with him."

When asked if a return to Spain with Real Madrid is likely, Emery responded in emphatic fashion, declaring: "We all want him to stay in Paris and he will stay here."