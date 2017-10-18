'That will be hard to beat' – Klopp revels in Liverpool's record win over Maribor

The German coach was delighted to see his side "write history" with a huge win over Slovenia in the Champions League on Tuesday

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp hailed his team for their record-breaking win over Maribor and believes the 7-0 victory will be hard to top.

Mohamed Salah and Roberto Firmino scored two each to go with goals from Philippe Coutinho, Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain – his first for the club – and Trent Alexander-Arnold on Tuesday.

The win marked the biggest away victory by an English club in European Cup/Champions League history, overtaking Leeds United (6-0 over Lyn in 1969) and Manchester United (6-0 over Shamrock Rovers in 1957).

Klopp was delighted with his side's display, saying Liverpool's history could sometimes be a "backpack" for players.

"I was told immediately after the game, I had no idea actually," the German told a news conference.

"We spoke a few times about how the wonderful history of this club can sometimes feel like a backpack so it's nice to write history, and it will probably be difficult to beat that.

"It's quite rare that you win 7-0 but it shows again we did unbelievably well. I think Maribor was quite confident before the game because of different reasons [and] because they are a very good team."

The big win was a huge boost for Liverpool, who are eighth in the Premier League after just three victories in eight.

Ahead of a trip to high-flying Tottenham on Sunday, Klopp said he hoped the win could lift his team.

Reds 12/5 to win at Spurs

"We try to use the result now, but the next game is against Tottenham so it's pretty likely it will not be a similar result," he said.

"But no problem, we have four or five days to recover and prepare for the game, so that's good and we are already looking forward to it."