'Hard work, focus and team spirit' - Aggreh on FC IfeanyiUbah's form

The former Sunshine Stars winger revealed the reason for the upturn in form of the Anambra Warriors' ahead of their clash against the Olukoya Boys

Prince Aggreh attributes FC IfeanyiUbah's recent form in the Nigerian topflight to 'hard work, focus and team spirit'.

Yaw Preko's men started the 2016/17 Nigeria Professional Football League season on a wrong footing and thus, struggled until they found some sort of stability towards the end of the first round.

And they have carried the form over to the second half of the campaign.

Back-to-back victories over Shooting Stars and Kano Pillars stretched their unbeaten run in the top division to eight games.

"Hard work, focus and team spirit have been our motivating factor in the last few weeks," Aggreh told Goal.

"You can see that we are getting used to ourselves and working together is bringing best out of us.

"We will keep pushing. We believe everything is possible and we are going to play our best and see what will come out of it."

On Sunday's encounter against MFM at the Agege Stadium, Aggreh says: "Football is win, lose or draw so one must happen that day, but 90 minutes will tell who will take the day.

"We will come there to play football and forget about the last two games we have won, so, that game is very important to us.

"When they came to our home, they played good football, and we will equally go there to play as well. They are a good side, so we will not take them for granted," he concluded.