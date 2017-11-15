'Hardest thing I have ever done' - Postecoglou's relief after World Cup qualification

Australia coach Ange Postecoglou has called the last four years the ‘hardest thing I have ever done’ after securing qualification for the 2018 World Cup.

Postecoglou, who has managed Australia since Holger Osieck’s sacking in 2013, can now add World Cup qualification to his resume alongside the 2015 Asian Cup triumph.

It was a long and winding road to Russia for the Socceroos, which was finally secured by captain Mile Jedinak’s hat-trick in a 3-1 second-leg win over Honduras.

"It's overwhelming to be honest, when you are coaching your own nation to burden of responsibility is even greater,” Postecoglou said.

"I'm delighted for everyone - the players, the staff and the organisation. We did it the hard way and it's a credit to every one of them.

"I tell the guys if we believe in what we do and are resilient we will break most teams down. It was only a matter of time and once we got the first goal we were threatening all the time. We got the result we deserved.”

