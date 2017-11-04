'Harry Kane is not Ronaldo' - Hodgson hits out at superstar comparisons

The forward's former international manager believes comparing players and saying who is number one or number two in the world is a pointless exercise

Crystal Palace manager Roy Hodgson has hit out at pundits and fans for attempting to compare Harry Kane to Cristiano Ronaldo.

Kane was on the winning side as Tottenham Hotspur recorded a 3-1 home victory over Ronaldo and Real Madrid in the Champions League on Wednesday night, with the England international being positively compared to the four-time Ballon d'Or winner in the process.

However, Kane's former England manager has dismissed the claims as a waste of time ahead of Spurs' clash with Crystal Palace.

"Harry Kane is not Ronaldo, Ronaldo is not [Lionel] Messi, Messi is not [Gonzalo] Higuain," Hodgson told reporters.

"You can't compare players. He plays like a centre-forward. A very, very good forward, but starting to say that he is number one in the world or number two in the world is a pointless exercise."

Kane has won back-to-back Premier League Golden Boots with Tottenham, and is looking for his third-in-a-row this season after eight goals in his nine league apperances so far.

The 24-year-old also has five goals in the Champions League this season, including a hat-trick against APOEL. Spurs' 3-1 win over Real Madrid has seen them secure their place in the knockout stages of the tournament with two group games remaining.

Tottenham currently sit in third in the Premier League table, three points behind second-placed Manchester United and eight adrift of early leaders Manchester City after 10 games.