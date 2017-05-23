'I hate comparing players' - Bosz uncomfortable with Dolberg-Ibrahimovic parallels

Kasper Dolberg should not be compared to Zlatan Ibrahimovic or any other Ajax great and must focus solely on becoming a star in his own right, according to head coach Peter Bosz.

The Danish teenager has proved a revelation for the Amsterdam giants since making the step up to the first team this season, contributing 16 goals in 29 Eredivisie appearances.

Schone saddened by Manchester attacks

With Ajax now set to come up against Ibrahimovic's present employers Manchester United in Wednesday's Europa League final - albeit with the Sweden international absent through injury - Bosz was asked about comparisons between the two.

But the Ajax boss believes it is unfair to compare Dolberg to the former Paris Saint-Germain striker, who spent three years in Amsterdam before moving on to Juventus in 2004.

"I hate comparing players, there is not another Ibra, or Dennis Bergkamp," he told a pre-match news conference.

"Dolberg is Dolberg, the only player with his personality. I hate comparing players."

Zlatan Ibrahimovic Ajax More

While Ibrahimovic's absence may be a boost to Ajax's chances of victory in Stockholm, Bosz is disappointed the veteran will be not be playing.

"He's part of Ajax history," he added. "Ibrahimovic has had an unbelievable career, so many times a champion with all his clubs.

"He is a personality, he's still performing for a big, big club. He should have played this final but unfortunately he's injured, that's the fact, we miss him tomorrow in the final."

On what Dolberg can achieve, Bosz added: "When we started the season he was one of our under-19 players and in pre-season Ajax told me 'take a look at this kid'.

"Tomorrow if I put him in the team he plays a cup final in the Europa League and he is still only 19. He has big potential, a big>