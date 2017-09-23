'I hate smoking!' - John Terry left fuming by cigarette company

John Terry has been left furious that an Indian cigarette company has used a likeness of him as a health warning on their cartons.

Gold Flake have used what appears to be an image of the former England international captain to depict a smoker whose lungs have filled with disease on the front of their packaging. Below the image are the words ‘Smoking Kills’.

It provoked an angry response from the veteran Aston Villa player, who posted on his Instagram feed: “Disgusting from this company Gold Flake using my image on their cigarettes. I hate smoking!!!”

Terry is currently plying his trade in the Championship with the Villans after spending 19 years at Chelsea, where he became an icon of the club, scooping a vast array of silverware, including the 2012 Champions League, five Premier League titles and five FA Cups.