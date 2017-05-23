'It's a sad day for Manchester' - Football world reacts as 19 killed in suspected UK terror attack

At least 19 people have been confirmed as killed in a suspected terror attack in Manchester, UK, late on Monday night, and the football world has begun to mourn the tragic loss of life.

In addition to numerous fatalities, police claim over 50 people were injured when an explosion hit outside the Manchester Arena following an Ariana Grande gig.

The likes of local club Manchester City, its captain Vincent Kompany and England football legend Gary Lineker took to social media to express sympathy and support for the victims of the tragedy.

It's with great sadness we hear of the terrible events at the Arena. Our hearts go out to all affected and to our city's emergency services. — Manchester City (@ManCity) May 23, 2017

I would like to express my deepest condolences to the families of the victims. It's a sad day for the great city of Manchester. #Unity — Vincent Kompany (@VincentKompany) May 22, 2017

Truly awful news from the great city of Manchester. Thoughts are with all those affected. — Gary Lineker (@GaryLineker) May 22, 2017

Sickened by what has happened in Manchester. Thoughts go out to everyone. This is literally right around the corner from me. I am safe. — Carli Lloyd (@CarliLloyd) May 23, 2017

Our hearts go out to our friends and all those affected in Manchester following tonight's tragic events. — New York City FC (@NYCFC) May 23, 2017

Thoughts and prayers with those affected by the events in Manchester 2nite,and the good people of Manchester.xmb # — Mark Bosnich (@TheRealBozza) May 23, 2017

Spent 5 great years living in Manchester... truly saddened to hear the news today. Thoughts are with everyone there right now. — Stuart Holden (@stuholden) May 22, 2017

My family and I are praying for the children, families and all affected by the Manchester bomb. — Brian McBride (@BMcBride20) May 23, 2017

Terrified at what news may emerge from Manchester. Concert full of children & youngsters. In awe at those who run toward the danger to help. — Arlo White (@arlowhite) May 22, 2017

Just so hard to believe and understand our world anymore. Thoughts & Prayers to those in Manchester, England. https://t.co/iqfsgQj4NZ — Taylor Twellman (@TaylorTwellman) May 23, 2017

IS IT A TERRORIST ATTACK?

View photos Manchester attack police More

Greater Manchester Police (GMP) released a statement in the early hours of Tuesday morning explaining that it is treating the incident as a terrorist attack, although that's a working hypothesis with details remaining thin on the ground.

"Just before 22:35 on Monday May 22, 2017, police were called to reports of an explosion at Manchester Arena," the GMP statement reads.

"So far 19 people have been confirmed dead, with around 50 others injured. This is currently being treated as a terrorist incident until police know otherwise."

UK Prime Minister Theresa May condemned the incident, saying: "We are working to establish the full details of what is being treated by the police as an appalling terrorist attack.

"All our thoughts are with the victims and the families of those who have been affected."

All political parties will suspend campaigning ahead of the of next month's General Election for what will be a period of national mourning.

WHERE DID THE EXPLOSION HAPPEN?

Read More