'Hell of a lot of work to do' - Southgate knows England must improve before World Cup

England may have qualified for the World Cup following Thursday's scruffy 1-0 win over Slovenia but manager Gareth Southgate admits they have a "hell of a lot of work to do" if they are to be contenders in Russia next year.

Captain Harry Kane grabbed an injury-time winner at Wembley to secure top spot in Group F but it was another unconvincing display from Southgate's players and the former Middlesbrough boss knows they must improve over the next eight months.

"I think this team has potential, but we've got a hell of a lot of work to do," he told ITV Sport.

"They've come here on the back of what happened in the last European Championships, they've had the change of coach, they've had a lot of difficulties to deal with through the campaign.

"But we're there [at the World Cup] and now we build and we look to where we can improve all the time.

"Joe Hart [made] big saves at important times and that's where his experience has come through.

"We know where we have to do better but that's for tomorrow. Tonight, we go to the World Cup and that's fantastic."

