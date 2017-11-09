'High-flying Man City can still be caught in title race' - Mignolet

Liverpool goalkeeper Simon Mignolet has been impressed with Manchester City's start to the season but insists the Premier League leaders can still be caught.

Pep Guardiola's side have made a brilliant start to the campaign, picking up 31 points from 11 league games to build up an eight-point lead at the top of table already.

Such has been City's high level of performance that Chelsea shot-stopper Thibaut Courtois recently labelled City as being “unstoppable.”

However, while Mignolet recognises the Manchester club's “quality”, he is adamant anything can happen in the title race as the season approaches the winter period.

"City are doing really well at this time," said the 29-year-old, who is currently away with Belgium on international duty.

"They've got loads of quality. But like always the Premier League is a long journey, there's a long way to go.

