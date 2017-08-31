'I honestly couldn't be more grateful' – Ox sends thank you note to Arsenal

The England international thanked the club and Arsene Wenger in a message posted on Twitter.

Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain has sent a note of gratitude to Arsenal after completing a deadline-day switch to Liverpool.

The 24-year-old joined the Reds on a five-year deal on Thursday after completing a £35 million transfer from the Gunners. 

Oxlade-Chamberlain joined Arsenal in 2011 as a teenager, signing with the club from Southampton. 

He spent six seasons with the Gunners, winning three FA Cups, and took to Twitter to show his appreciation to Arsenal following his move to Merseyside. 

pic.twitter.com/g5nqjzoUBX

— Alex Ox-Chamberlain (@Alex_OxChambo) August 31, 2017

Oxlade-Chamberlain, who rejected the chance to join Chelsea in favour of the Reds, is understood to be on a package of around £120,000 a week at Liverpool.

