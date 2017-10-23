'I hope the best is still to come,' - Southampton's Boufal relishes brilliant solo goal

After leading Mauricio Pellegrino’s men to victory on Saturday, the 24-year-old is ready to build on his effort and cement regular playing time

Sofiane Boufal is excited with his match winning strike in Southampton’s 1-0 defeat of West Brom and hopes for the best with Southampton.

The Morocco international was introduced as an 81st minute substitute and made an impact four minutes later with a stunning solo effort after dribbling past six Baggies players to make the only difference at the St. Mary's Stadium on Saturday.

And the former Lille winger - who has been restricted to a start in his five league appearances under new manager Mauricio Pellegrino this season - is delighted with his effort as he hopes it helps him discover his best.

“When I went past one or two players I felt confident, and the rest of it just felt natural,” Boufal told club website.

“I'm so happy with the goal - for my family and all the people who have helped me in the difficult moments.

“Sometimes you have good moments and sometimes you have bad moments, but the most important thing is to be confident in yourself.

“I hope the best is still to come. I hope this goal will help me for the future with Southampton.

“I just want to think about the future and work hard. It's very important to work harder in the difficult moments," he concluded.