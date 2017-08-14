'I hope you are as happy as I was' - Neymar congratulates Paulinho on Barca move

The Brazilian star sent well-wishes to his compatriot, who has joined the Catalan side ahead of the new La Liga campaign

Former Barcelona star Neymar has congratulated Paulinho on joining the Catalan side, telling his compatriot, "I hope you are as happy as I was."

Barcelona confirmed the signing of the 29-year-old from Guangzhou Evergrande for €40 million Monday.

The former Tottenham midfielder was the club's first signing since the world-record €222m sale of Neymar to Paris Saint-Germain earlier this month.

Taking to Instagram, Neymar told his Brazil team-mate: "Brother, all the fortunes of the world for you ... I hope you are as happy as I was."

Barca face Real Madrid in the second leg of the Spanish Super Cup on Wednesday, with Paulinho set to be unveiled Thursday.