We will make 'huge statement' vs. Niger Tornadoes, assures FC IfeanyiUbah's Obaje

Having crumbled from a winning position against the Ikon Allah Boys in Lokoja, the forward insists his side will secure the result to reach the final

FC IfeanyiUbah's Godwin Obaje believes they can make 'a huge statement of intent in our ambition to retain the Federation Cup title' with a win over Niger Tornadoes on Thursday.

The Anambra Warriors bowed 4-2 after surrendering a two-goal lead against Abubakar Bala's men in Lokoja and the forward believes they can overturn the deficit in the second leg, and qualify for the final.

"It is an important game for us but we’re going to play at our best to make sure we come out victorious," Obaje told Goal.

"We’re disappointed losing the first leg throwing away our lead but we will not allow such happen here. We will play as a team and prove our worth as the defending champions.

"We have put our first leg poor outing behind us and got no worries about our defence because Stephen Eze is back though we have created enough chances to score goals.

"Whatever could have made us score two goals in Lokoja means we can win big at home to make a huge statement of intent in our ambition to retain the Federation Cup title.

"As I said before, we have great respect for them and won't underrate them in any way, but the match is for us to win and we know scoring goals will count for us," he continued.

"I know they have a very good team but we are not scared of them or the threats they will pose. We will come out strong and show what we are capable of in front of our fans.

"I promise to do everything in my capacity to get the goals and I believe we have great players in the team and everyone knows we need to win and win big to qualify."