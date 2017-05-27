'Ibrahimovic has many offers' – Raiola hints Man Utd exit may happen

Zlatan Ibrahimovic has plenty of offers to continue his career away from Manchester United, according to his agent Mino Raiola.

The Swedish striker, 35, underwent surgery earlier this month to repair a torn knee ligament suffered in April against Anderlecht in the Europa League.

Facing a six-to-nine-month layoff and with his contract expiring at the end of the season, there have been suggestions that Ibrahimovic could call time on his illustrious career.

Alexis Sanchez equal Van Persie's scoring mark

However, Raiola has insisted that Ibrahimovic would play at least one more season and is likely to stay in Europe - though there's no guarantee he'll remain at Man Utd.

"I do not know if he will stay at Manchester United, many clubs want him," Raiola told Sky.

"Ibrahimovic will certainly play for another season or probably two. We will talk about his future with United.

"He has many offers, certainly he will stay in Europe”.

Ibrahimovic scored 28 goals in 46 appearances in his first season with the Red Devils, becoming a key figure for Jose Mourinho's side.

Zlatan Ibrahimovic at Europa League final More

His injury meant he played no part in Wednesday's Europa League final victory, although he celebrated on the pitch with players afterwards.

The former Barcelona and Paris Saint-Germain forward did, however, play a crucial goalscoring role in their League Cup final victory over Southampton earlier in the campaign.