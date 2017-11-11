'It was important' to be Senegal's difference maker - Mane

Sadio Mane is delighted to help Senegal secure their place in next year's World Cup after overcoming South Africa 2-0 in Polokwane on Friday.

With Aliou Cissé’s men needing only a victory over Bafana Bafana to qualify for the global showpiece, Mane helped deliver the goods against Stuart Baxter's men.

Although the 25-year-old admitted that there was enormous pressure on him to deliver for his team, he is pleased to make a difference in the outing.

“It was not easy but I had to keep pushing. It wasn’t easy for me, there was too much pressure on me but that has become normal,” Mane said after the match.

“It was important to be able to make a difference.”

The former Southampton player supplied the decisive pass for Diafra Sakho's opener before forcing defender Thamsanqa Mkhize to turn the ball into his own net as Senegal sealed their place in Russia.