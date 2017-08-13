'Infinite love for my fans' - Bolt thankful for support as stellar career ends

Usain Bolt's storied career came to an end, an unfortunate end, as the thankful sprint king pulled up injured in his final race.

Jamaican icon Usain Bolt expressed his love for his fans after bowing out of athletics in unfortunate circumstances at the IAAF World Championships.

Seeking a record-equalling 15th World Championships medal in his farewell race, sprint king Bolt pulled up injured during the men's 4x100 metres relay in London on Saturday.

Having been forced to settle for a bronze medal in his final individual race – last weekend's 100m decider – a 12th World Championships gold was on Bolt's mind via the 4x100m relay but the 30-year-old's career ended painfully after he failed to finish.

Bolt fell to the ground and he was later diagnosed with cramp in his left hamstring, and as the curtains closed on a memorable journey, the eight-time Olympic gold medallist used social media to thank his supporters.

In a photo uploaded to Instagram, Bolt wrote: "Thank you my peeps. Infinite love for my fans."

While all eyes were on Bolt, Great Britain claimed a shock gold medal in a time of 37.47 seconds, with the United States and Japan second and third respectively.