How 'introvert' Zidane rose to the top as Real Madrid's Galactico coach

He seemed an unlikely coach. A quiet man off the pitch and a player who relied upon his extraordinary technique to win matches, not many would have predicted a bright future for Zinedine Zidane as a manager.



When he took over from Rafa Benitez as Real Madrid boss in January 2016, he was seen by some as a last throw of the dice by president Florentino Perez and described as a “plaster” by Catalan sports daily El Mundo Deportivo. But some 20 months on, he has seven trophies to his name - including two Champions League crowns - and only seven defeats.

Perhaps it was the logical next step. Because after drawing a line under a successful playing career at Real Madrid in 2006, Zidane returned to the Spanish side as an advisor, before becoming an assistant coach to Carlo Ancelotti, then youth team trainer at Castilla and finally taking the top job last year.

“Before he was a manager, he was in many roles at Real Madrid,” former France team-mate Christian Karembeu told Goal. “As an advisor, and an assistant coach, also he went to school to be in management, to learn about sports management, and of course later he went to the cantera where he decided to test himself as a manager. Therefore, what he has built and with his experience as a player, he has made it happen.”

There can be little doubt about that. Because even if last year’s Champions League win was derided by some following a relatively easy route to the final as Madrid knocked out Roma, Wolfsburg and Manchester City before edging out Atletico on penalties in Milan, the successful defence of that title in 2017 was much more impressive as Los Blancos beat Bayern Munich and Atletico over two legs and then thrashed a much-fancied Juventus side in Cardiff.

“He has been successful and some people are very surprised, but when you talk about his career, it was good for him to come back to the cantera, to come back into sports management,” Karembeu, a Madrid player prior to Zidane’s arrival, added. “This is very humble. That has given him a pathway to go far.”

In the media open day ahead of last season’s Champions League final, Zidane told the press how he was enjoying every moment as Madrid coach and trying each day to be better.

“It’s a passion for him,” Karembeu said. “It’s a devotion. Zidane is this kind of guy. He is engaged in what he is trying to do and I think also, to be a footballer or to be a coach, you have a virus and he has it. We know that he doesn’t like to lose. He is a winner. He has that ambition and of course, Zizou always tries to fire up his team and make his team better and that is what he is doing also as a coach, as a manager.”

As a player, Zidane was part of an exciting project at Real Madrid as Perez brought in some of the world’s most expensive footballers in a side that was dubbed Los Galácticos because of its amazing array of stars. And another idea at that time was to combine the best signings with talented youngsters from the youth academy: Zidanes y Pavones.

Defender Francisco (Paco) Pavon provided the second part of that moniker and he told Goal: “At that time, we were just playing football and we weren’t thinking of who would be a coach later on. But he was the best player back then and now he is the most successful coach. He always comes out as the winner, as the number one - as a player and now as a coach.”

Pavon played alongside Zidane between 2001 and 2006 and the 37-year-old believes the Frenchman’s time in Italy with Juventus helped him to learn tactically for his current role as Madrid coach.

“More than playing in Spain, I think having played in Italy left a mark on him tactically and defensively," he said. "As a player, despite the tactical system, he was so good that he broke the rules. He could beat rivals anywhere on the pitch. The two things together help you as a coach. Knowing where to be positioned tactically on the pitch and having players like him, who can unlock defences, as Madrid have now.”

Nevertheless, Zidane is not given too much credit for his tactics and is considered by many in the game as a coach who is successful because he is able to manage the egos in the dressing room.

“Managing a dressing room is very difficult,” Pavon said. “But you don’t win all the titles Zidane has won only by managing the dressing room. It’s a mix of everything: tactical work, managing the dressing room, psychological work with the players and having a group of players like the one he has - that are very talented and play at such a high level.”

