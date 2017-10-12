'If Jack Wilshere keeps up Arsenal comeback, he'll be a certainty for England squad in Russia'

Jack Wilshere has been told by Arsene Wenger that he is a certainty for England’s World Cup squad next summer if he continues his recent comeback at Arsenal.

Wenger believes that Wilshere is the closest now he has ever been since his first big injury to returning to the form of his breakthrough season in 2010 when he was England’s most promising young player.

Wilshere is out of contract next summer but has performed positively so far in both the Europa League and League Cup and is now pushing for a return to Arsenal’s Premier League team.

“I believe Jack is in the best form I have seen for a long time,” said Wenger. “He is very close to being considered like everyone else. If he keeps going like he is going he will go to the World Cup for sure. I don’t see Jack Wilshere being fully fit and not going. He played games already and he will play more.”

Asked if England “need” Wilshere for his ability to unlock defences from an advanced midfield position, Wenger added: "Of course. Jack is certainly one of the players who has that more than anyone. He is maybe more the number 10 than anyone. He can play in tight areas.”

Wenger has been impressed with Wilshere's comeback Credit: AFP