McGregor vs Mayweather: The UFC star's amateur football past and Cristiano Ronaldo admiration

Conor McGregor vs Floyd Mayweather takes place on August 26, 2017. The biggest fight in history.

On Saturday night, Conor McGregor will be stepping out of his mixed martial arts comfort zone and taking on five-division boxing world champion Floyd Mayweather. Having conquered the Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC), the Irishman is ready to take on his biggest challenge yet.

A boxing contest will not be a major stretch from his usual UFC fights, but McGregor has already proved himself adept at multiple sports.

WHAT TEAMS DID CONOR MCGREGOR PLAY FOR?

In 2015, fight fans were given a glimpse of the 28-year-old's abilities ahead of his bout against Chad Mendes at UFC 189. In an episode of the promotion's 'Embedded' video blog series, McGregor can be seen skilfully juggling a football before blasting it away with a thumping roundhouse kick.

It may come as a surprise to some to learn that, long before he was UFC Lightweight Champion or Featherweight Champion, McGregor an adept amateur footballer.

In his native Dublin, he lined out in both the United Churches League and Leinster Football League with Slievenamon United and Yellowstone Celtic, and was a self-proclaimed 'goal machine'.

His former manager at Slievenamon, Robbie Beakhurst recalls how the wiry striker was potent in front of goal and easily could have progressed up the ranks in the football world if his fighting career had not taken priority.

“He played for me with a club called Slievenamon United when we played in the UCFL. He was a striker and was our top scorer every year," Beakhurst told The JSP.

"I took over Yellowstone Celtic and took him with me and again he was scoring for fun on a weekly basis.

“He used to just say to the rest of team ‘just give me the ball and I’ll do the rest’ – he was a smashing player but we had a decent team. As he got more involved in the MMA he couldn’t make matches and we allowed him to skip training.”

View photos Conor McGregor Yellowstone Celtic More

David Glennon had also managed McGregor during his spell at Yellowstone, but saw him disappear once he started to become more involved in MMA.

"He was always a bit more interested in MMA, but he would have certainly been one of the fittest on the team," Glennon told the Herald.

"I think he played for a year, maybe two, just before we broke up the Saturday side. The first year he was generally down with us all year, but in the second, you'd be lucky to get him in once a week, because he got more into the MMA.

"We told the players the situation, but that we still wanted to play him, and they all took it well, because I think they knew Conor was one of the better players on the team,"

View photos Conor McGregor Yellowstone Celtic More

Read More