'He was just a ghost' - Petit hammers Ozil's performance vs Man City

Former Arsenal midfielder Emmanuel Petit has slammed Mesut Ozil's performance in the Gunners' 3-1 defeat at the Etihad at the weekend, labelling the playmaker as 'a ghost'.

Pep Guardiola's City side dismantled their north London opponents on Sunday and moved 12 points ahead of them as a result.

Arsenal players received criticism for their efforts following the game, with Ozil in particular being picked out for his uninspiring display in Manchester.

And while the disapproval of Ozil was largely from supporters, former Gunners Petit has offered his opinion on the situation.

"Arsene Wenger was honest after the game, acknowledging his opponents as the superior side," the ex-France international said in his Paddy Power column. "But in the first half, he was too shy. He was afraid of Manchester City and his team were passive as a result. I think more substitutions should have been made in the midfield area: Ozil was on the pitch, but he was just a ghost.

"Arsene said before the game on Sunday that Arsenal would come to the Etihad to attack. He wanted his team to score goals and not to defend, but in the first half he made some tactical errors that made this approach impossible.

