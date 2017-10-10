'Kane up there with Ronaldo and Messi' - Tottenham star backed by Wright to break Rooney record

Harry Kane’s finishing ability is “right up there with Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi” and he can beat Wayne Rooney’s England goal record, says Ian Wright.

The 24-year-old Tottenham striker has been in inspired form over recent weeks, having shaken off his customary slow start through August.

Kane netted 13 times for club and country in September, before adding two in two outings for England over the current international break.

The Spurs star now has 12 efforts for the Three Lions to his name, from just 23 appearances, and Arsenal legend Wright believes that the prolific marksman will soon join the world’s best at the very top of the game en route to breaking goal-scoring records of his own.

The ex-England frontman wrote in The Sun: "I’d like to think I know a thing or two about striking and I genuinely believe he is going to rewrite the record books for our national team.

“That’s right. By the time Harry hangs up his boots, I would be amazed if he hasn’t surpassed Wayne Rooney and his Three Lions haul of 53 goals.

"His scoring run at the moment is right up there with Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi.

