'Kante the first player I'd sign for any team!' - Domenech

Raymond Domenech thinks N’Golo Kante is France’s best player and he admits that he would look to sign the Chelsea star before anyone else if he was given a big budget at a major club in the future.

Kante has won back to back Premier League titles with Leicester City and Chelsea while going onto become an integral part of the France team under Didier Deschamps despite only earning his first cap in 2016.

And former Bleus boss Domenech believes that both Chelsea and France are far worse off when Kante isn't in the side.

“You can see there are two French national teams. There’s one when he is playing and one where he’s not,” Domenech told Goal. “You don’t see him in the game but if you look out for him, then you notice all the work he does for the other players.

"He’s the symbol. He makes the others better. If I go to a huge club then the first player I sign is him.

"I think Didier Deschamps knows what happens with and without Kante, he will build his team around him. The same for Chelsea, the same for Leicester City.

N'Golo Kante France More