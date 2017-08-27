'Katsina United should expect war' vs. Sunshine Stars - Otegbeye

The Owena Whales overcame Niger Tornadoes to ease their relegation fears and the forward is hoping his side can upset their struggling hosts

Sunshine Stars' Ajibola Otegbeye issues 'war' warning to Katsina United ahead of their all-important clash at the Mohammed Dikko Stadium on Sunday.

Despite placed 12th in the Nigerian topflight log, Duke Udi's men are not safe from relegation and the forward believes victory against the Chanji Boys will boost their survival hopes.

"We are not safe yet and we can't afford to allow the team to be relegated this season," Otegbeye told Goal.

"The victory against Niger Tornadoes was a great motivation for us and I'm confident we can get something in Katsina. We have to keep fighting as a team.

"Katsina United should expect war from us. Though I know they also want a win to help their fight against relegation but it will not be easy for them.

I'm happy with my scoring form and I want to keep scoring to help my team escape relegation. I don't have any personal goal targets but I'm hoping to give my best for us," he added.