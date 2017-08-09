'To that kid it is the moon' - Mourinho explains why he gave UEFA Super Cup medal to fan

The Manchester United boss said his prize will mean more to the young supporter than it would to him after his side lost to Real Madrid

Jose Mourinho said he gave a Manchester United fan "the moon" when he handed him his UEFA Super Cup runner-up medal.

United lost out on the prize on Tuesday in a 2-1 defeat to Real Madrid in Skopje through goals from Casemiro and Isco, while a late strike from Red Devils striker Romelu Lukaku kept the game competitive right to the end.

Mourinho has made the gesture before, having thrown his 2006 Premier League winners' and Community Shield losers' medals into the crowd.

And the Portuguese coach said he felt it would mean more for a young supporter to have it than it would to him.

“Look, sometimes even when I win I don't keep the medals so imagine when I lose?" he said.

“For me, the medal would go to some place in my house and for that kid it is the moon.

“For that kid, it is for sure something that he is going to keep and to remember.

"It was a little kid with a Man United shirt - I have no idea where he comes from.

“But I think for the kid it is something he will never forget. For me, medals - I repeat - when I win, they don't mean much. Imagine when I lose!”