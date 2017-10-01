'The kids don't remember me' says Terry McDermott, but he's still a Liverpool and Newcastle legend

‘Would you like to be a footballer now Terry?’

The question comes from the floor of the Nine Bar, underneath the Gallowgate End at St James’ Park, where around 100 Newcastle fans are sat.

‘Nope,’ replies Terry McDermott. ‘They fanny on too much!’

There is laughter, as there is throughout the night. McDermott knows how to tell a story. He also knew how to play.

There will always be a desire to quantify a player from the past’s value in the current game. McDermott won three European Cup finals and five English titles and scored 58 goals (no penalties) from midfield in a staggering three-year period at Anfield. Raheem Sterling left Anfield for £44 million in 2015.

“I did a tour of Anfield recently and some of the people there were saying to the young fans, ‘Log on to YouTube, it'll show you what a player he was,’ says McDermott. “Afterwards, this lad, probably about 15, came up to me and went, ‘bloody hell, some goals you scored!’

“You’re proud. The kids under 25 don't remember you. They've been told and they check. He’d never seen a goal of mine before, his idol was Steven Gerrard.

“Of course you get a buzz, of course you do. The fans who were there and watched you and cheered you never forget. They come up to you and pat you on the back and that still means so much.

“When we didn't win the league that year at Newcastle, those players have become heroes because of the football. ‘What about them games between Newcastle and Liverpool?’ the fans still want to talk about it. That made their lives and their careers.”

McDermott, from Liverpool, moved back to Newcastle after that 58 goal burst, in 1982. It was his second spell on Tyneside. He returned with Kevin Keegan for a third spell in 1992.

Tyneside is still his home. Merseyside is where he was born and grew up. He is indelibly linked to the two clubs now.

“You can see the stadium from everywhere,” he adds. “I was in the dentists down there in the city the other day and I already had my mouth open and then I opened my eye and I could see part of St James’. It’s everywhere. When you come along the A1, when you fly in you can see it. You get attached to a club like this, as big as it is.

“I came in 1972, moved to Liverpool in ‘74 and I was coming back here, even when I was playing for Liverpool. I used to come back here after every game to Newcastle to go to the Dolce Vita club!

