'Klopp is perfect for Liverpool' - Reds boss receives backing despite recent struggles

Jurgen Klopp remains the “perfect” manager for Liverpool and needs to be given time to replicate his Borussia Dortmund heroics, says Christian Purslow.

The German has started to be questioned for the first time in his Reds reign following an indifferent run of results.

Having entered the first international break of 2017-18 on the back of four successive victories, Liverpool stumbled into the second having collected just one win in seven.

Klopp has seen his methods and transfer business placed under the microscope, but a former chief executive at Anfield believes there is no better man to challenge the elite on a limited budget.

Purslow told Sky Sports: “He’s two years into this job that looked to be perfect for Jurgen Klopp.

“There are great similarities between what he achieved at Dortmund, what he was expected to achieve - which was to compete with an absolute behemoth in Bayern Munich, while spending less money, both on wages and in the transfer market.

“That is the job description at Liverpool.”

Jurgen Klopp Liverpool More