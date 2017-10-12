'Klopp wanted to manage Man Utd' - Liverpool post taken because it was free, says Krautzun

Jurgen Klopp used to dream of managing of Manchester United before an opportunity at Liverpool presented itself, claims Eckhard Krautzun.

The German tactician arrived at Anfield in October 2015 in the wake of Brendan Rodgers’ dismissal, with his appointment widely heralded following a successful spell at Borussia Dortmund.

It has, however, been revealed by Krautzun – Klopp’s predecessor in a previous post at Mainz – that the 50-year-old once harboured ambitions of taking the reins at Old Trafford, rather than Anfield.

He told TheSetPieces on the Premier League aspirations of a man considered to be one of the finest bosses in the business: “It would be his dream to go to England one day and his favourite club would be [Manchester] United. That’s what he said.”

Krautzun also admits to having discussed the subject with Sir Alex Ferguson following the legendary Scot’s decision to step out of the United dugout and into a directorial role.

He added: “I said, ‘Jurgen Klopp, if he goes abroad, if he goes to England, his love would be Manchester United’.”

Ferguson was said to be an admirer of Klopp’s work at Dortmund, but he ultimately ended up at United’s arch-rivals as an opportunity on Merseyside presented itself before one in Manchester.

“After three or four months not working, I knew that he wanted to be in action again…when the offer came from Liverpool [that October], I knew he would not hesitate because he wanted to get into a top club in England,” said Krautzun.

