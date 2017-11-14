'L'Apocalisse' - Italian press mourn the national team missing out on their first World Cup in 60 years

A round up of the Italian press on the national team's World Cup demise: AP

Next summer Russia will be hosting something which hasn’t happened for 60 years – a World Cup finals without four-time winners Italy.

Trailing 1-0 on aggregate to a Jakob Johansson goal scored in Friday's first leg in Stockholm, Gian Piero Ventura's Azzurri were cheered on by almost 72,000 Italian fans in Milan.

But despite laying siege to the Scandinavian defence over 90 feverish minutes, Italy could not make the breakthrough and the goalless draw was enough for Sweden to reach Russia 2018.

Gianluigi Buffon may be hardest hit by Italy's failure to reach the summer finals. At 39, the Juventus stopper had already decided to quit international football after the tournament and his 175th cap, won on a dismal night in Milan, may be his last.

And the local newspapers did not mince their words in Tuesday’s editions as they attempted to come to terms with Italy’s failure to reach a World Cup for the first time in six decades.

“FINE” – translating to “The End” in English – was sprawled over the front page of the country’s leading sports daily paper La Gazzetta dello Sport, in giant block capitals. The paper wrote that without a World Cup to look forward to, “a love so great must be reserved for other things”.

“We will not be with you and you will not be with us. Italy will not participate at the World Cup. There will be inevitable consequences,” the paper’s editorial read.

Italy’s other major sports daily Corriere dello Sport called for “everyone out”. Their editorial read: “In only a few months’ time we will be watching the World Cup for everyone else: for the first time in 60 years we will be on the outside. It is an intolerable football shame, an indelible stain.”