'Lacazette doesn't deserve Arsenal snub' - Keown questions Wenger's big-game approach

Alexandre Lacazette’s benching for big games at Arsenal has left former defender Martin Keown bemused.

The Gunners made the France international their record signing over the summer, with £46 million worth of faith invested in his talent.

The 26-year-old has offered an immediate return, netting six times in 12 appearances to date.

He was, however, been left out of Arsene Wenger’s starting XI for a 4-0 defeat at Liverpool in August and was back on the bench at Manchester City last time out.

Lacazette was thrown on at the Etihad Stadium to grab Arsenal a consolation in a 3-1 reversal, with Keown of the opinion that he needs to be used from start in games that really matter.

The former Gunners defender wrote in the Daily Mail: “I do not understand why Lacazette did not start.

