'Liverpool have absolutely no chance of title win' - Henchoz fears top-four failure

Liverpool have “absolutely no chance” of winning the Premier League title and could miss out on the top four, says Stephane Henchoz.

The Reds have endured a mixed start to their 2017-18 campaign, with showings such as a 4-0 mauling of Arsenal countered by those in a 5-0 humbling by Manchester City.

Jurgen Klopp has struggled to address the defensive frailties which have hampered his side for some time, with precious points being lost due to an inability to keep clean sheets.

Henchoz believes those issues should have been sorted during the summer transfer window, with it possible that Liverpool could fail to secure Champions League qualification if they continue down their current path.

The former Reds defender told the BBC: "It was a big problem last season and everybody was hoping they could solve the problem.

“I think they definitely should buy somebody. At least one or two centre-backs, they tried [Virgil] Van Dijk, but they couldn't make it happen.

