'Liverpool's problems down to lacking a Fowler or Rush' - Barnes blames forwards, not defenders

Liverpool’s problems are down to lacking a “classic No.9” such as Robbie Fowler or Ian Rush, not their defence, says John Barnes.

The Reds have seen their inability to collect clean sheets used against them this season, with Jurgen Klopp facing some uncomfortable questions for failing to address those deficiencies in the transfer market.

An indifferent run of form has seen pressure mount around Anfield, with the back door too easy to breach and the front line misfiring on too many occasions.

Barnes believes that is the main source of concern for Liverpool, with it up to Klopp to make his side more clinical while hammering home the need to defend as a team – not rely on individuals.

The former Reds midfielder told Standard Sport: "[Liverpool's season has been] patchy. They are such an attacking side with so many players going forward that at time they leave the back four exposed.

“For me, that's one of the main problems - not necessarily that they have a dodgy back four but the way they defend as a team.

