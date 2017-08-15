'Liverpool would be barmy to snub £120m for Coutinho' - Collymore

Liverpool would be “barmy” to snub upwards of £110 million for Philippe Coutinho if Barcelona return with another bid, says Stan Collymore.

The La Liga giants have already seen two offers for the Brazilian knocked back, with £90m not enough to tempt those at Anfield into a sale.

Barca are refusing to throw in the towel, though, and could test Liverpool’s resolve with a third approach before the summer window closes - as they continue to seek a replacement for the departed Neymar.

Collymore believes Jurgen Klopp should be open to selling if Coutinho’s value continues to rise as a big-money deal would allow Liverpool to re-invest elsewhere in their squad.

The former Reds striker wrote in a column for the Mirror: “If Barcelona bid anywhere near £110 million or £120m for Philippe Coutinho and Liverpool don’t sell then, I’m sorry, but my old club are being barmy.

“Atletico Madrid, Monaco and Borussia Dortmund have all built good teams for less in recent years.

“And with a bit of clever thinking and some shrewd ­business then with that sort of dough there’s no reason why J­urgen Klopp and Co can’t build a side to rival any of those three.

“What will probably happen if Liverpool do relent and sell Coutinho to Barcelona is that they will sink £60m each into the signing of two ­players.”

Coutinho is yet to figure for Liverpool this season amid the ongoing transfer talk.

He has handed in a transfer request in an effort to force the issue, while a back problem kept him out of a Premier League season opener against Watford.

The 25-year-old has also been left out of Klopp’s squad for the first leg of a Champions League play-off tie against Hoffenheim on Tuesday.