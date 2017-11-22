'Liverpool don't know how to defend' - Ferdinand rips into Reds after three-goal collapse

Rio Ferdinand has blasted Liverpool by saying they “don’t know how to defend” after throwing away a three-goal lead at Sevilla.

The Reds’ much-maligned defence have faced plenty of uncomfortable questions this season, with Jurgen Klopp having been unable to plug the leaks.

That unit now finds itself firmly back under the spotlight following a remarkable Champions League collapse on Spanish soil.

Liverpool looked to be in complete control as they netted three times inside half-an-hour, but a shambolic second-half showing – including a nightmare spell for Alberto Moreno – saw them forced to settle for a point and facing another inquest as to what went wrong.

Former England and Manchester United defender Ferdinand was scathing in his assessment, telling BT Sport: “What it does is it brings doubt into the squad and into individuals through personal mistakes – every goal there could have been prevented.

“The penalty for Moreno, the free kick for Moreno, the header for [Ragnar] Klavan, he could have headed that out in a different direction.

