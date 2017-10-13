'Liverpool may never win Premier League title' - Carragher's ominous warning for Klopp's Reds

Liverpool may never win the Premier League title, according to Jamie Carragher, with the club’s rivals making greater progress on and off the field.

The Reds last claimed the top-flight crown in 1990, with Manchester United having since overhauled them as the most successful club in English football.

Success has been in short supply throughout the Premier League era, despite a couple of near misses under Rafa Benitez and Brendan Rodgers.

Carragher fears that his former club will forever struggle to get over that particular line, with the riches on offer elsewhere ensuring that gap between the have and have nots continues to grow ever wider.

The ex-Reds defender wrote in a column for the Telegraph: “Liverpool will not win the title this season. I am not convinced Jürgen Klopp will ever be able to bring it back to Anfield. I am not sure when my old club will win it again. I certainly do not see it happening in the near future.

“These are not pleasant words, but such is the current balance of power in the Premier League Liverpool must face a harsh reality.

“It is no longer appropriate to evaluate the success or otherwise of a Liverpool manager based on whether he wins the league. The competition is too strong to set the bar so high.

