'Liverpool are not doing the basics of defending and they don't have the pride it takes', claims Asmir Begovic

Bournemouth goalkeeper Asmir Begovic has slammed Liverpool's faltering back-line, saying the Merseyside club's players lack the pride and desire it takes to be defenders.

Juergen Klopp's spluttering side faced heavy criticism for their defensive lapses during last Sunday's 4-1 loss to Tottenham Hotspur.

Liverpool, who are ninth in the table and trail leaders Manchester City by 12 points, have already conceded 16 goals -- their most after nine games since 1964.

"They are not doing the basics of defending and I don't think they have the pride it takes to be a defender," Begovic said on Sky Sports' The Debate show.

"It is a combination of things - communication, positioning and the desire to defend is lacking for Liverpool. They don't look organised, they don't look like they want to defend.

