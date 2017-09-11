I'll be back - Fury channels Schwarzenegger to forecast comeback

A bout with Anthony Joshua remains an unlikely prospect, but Tyson Fury appears to have reversed his recent decision to retire.

Former heavyweight world champion Tyson Fury has suggested he could attempt a comeback should he regain his licence from the British Boxing Board of Control (BBBofC).

Fury stunned the boxing world by beating Wladimir Klitschko in November 2015, but voluntarily vacated his belts a year later.

The Briton had his boxing licence suspended by the BBBofC amid his admission of a battle against mental health issues and cocaine use, while he is also the subject of an ongoing investigation into a reported failed drugs test.

The UK Anti-Doping Agency and the BBBofC has yet to hold an independent hearing to rule on Fury's bid for reinstatement, while the 29-year-old has himself sent out a succession of contradictory signals regarding the status of his career.

Having gained a significant amount of weight since his last bout, Fury appears a long way off being able to challenge WBA 'super' and IBF world champion Anthony Joshua, who defeated Klitschko at Wembley Stadium in April.

Nevertheless, the outspoken fighter has not lost his knack of tough talk, and sought to goad fellow Brit Joshua at a recent public appearance.

"I think they are all bums," Fury was quoted by World Boxing News as saying of his would-be rivals.

"I reckon personally on my night in the heavyweight division I think I'm capable of beating anybody.

"I don't fear nobody – and especially not some pumped up weightlifter. That's for sure.

"I am what you call the pitbull of the fighting game. People want to see it.

"When I get my license back and I get fit again and I get this five stone off – what did Schwarzenegger say? 'I'll be back'."