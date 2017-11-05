I'll eat him - Joshua's thoughts on Wilder revealed by Hearn

The ultra-confident Deontay Wilder has called out Anthony Joshua, but the Briton told Eddie Hearn: "I'll eat him."

Anthony Joshua believes he will "eat" Deontay Wilder if a much-anticipated fight between the two takes place in 2018, according to the Briton's promoter, Eddie Hearn.

A contest between Joshua - the WBA and IBF heavyweight world champion - and WBC title-holder Wilder appears increasingly likely to be arranged at some point next year.

Both men are unbeaten in the professional ranks and Wilder was impressive in a first-round destruction of the hapless Bermane Stiverne on Saturday.

Speaking ahead of Wilder's win, Hearn told Sky Sports Joshua was full of confidence regarding a potential showdown with the American.

"I think 2018, we want to see Deontay Wilder against Anthony Joshua, no question," said Hearn.

"I was really interested to see the weight of Deontay Wilder on the scales [for the Stiverne fight], 15st 9. I texted that to Anthony, 'Deontay Wilder, 15st 9'.

"I shouldn't really tell you the reply, but it was 'I'll eat him,' and the size difference is huge. It's two-and-a-half stone now between those two."

WBO champion Joseph Parker and a returning Tyson Fury are also being lined up as potential opponents for Joshua, who dominated Carlos Takam on his way to a 10th-round stoppage in Cardiff last weekend.

"Joshua has told me we want all the belts and that means taking on all the champions," added Hearn.

"Tyson Fury, he's in the plans for 2018. Joseph Parker as well. I had a text from one of his promoters tonight asking if we fancy making that fight next.

"Everybody wants to fight Anthony Joshua and you will see him fight everybody."